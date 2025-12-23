Emma Heming Willis admits 'cursing Bruce's name' during holidays

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming got honest about why holiday brings grief after the actor's dementia diagnosis.

The 49-year-old took to her website and reflected on how the festive season is not the same as before and that navigating holidays that Bruce once 'led' is challenging.

“For me, the holidays carry memories of Bruce being at the center of it all,” Emma began.

“He loved this time of year — the energy, family time, the traditions. He was the pancake-maker, the get-out-in-the-snow-with-the-kids guy, the steady presence moving through the house as the day unfolded," she recalled.

Emma further explained, "There was comfort in the routine of knowing exactly how the day would go."

Revealing her holiday pain, Emma said, “Dementia doesn’t erase those memories,” but “it does create space between then and now. And that space can ache.”

Emma noted that the grief shows up "in unexpected ways" in the middle of "pulling decorations out of storage, wrapping gifts," or "in a room full of people, or in the quiet moment when everyone else has gone to bed."

“I find myself, harmlessly cursing Bruce’s name while wrestling with the holiday lights or taking on tasks that used to be his,” she confessed. “Not because I’m mad at him … but because I miss the way he once led the holiday charge."

It is pertinent to mention that Emma shares two kids with Bruce.

He was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February 2023.