Barry Manilow plans surgery after early-stage lung cancer diagnosis

Barry Manilow has revealed that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

The singer, 82, shared the news in a statement on social media, explaining that the cancer was discovered at an early stage after a series of medical tests.

Manilow said the diagnosis came after he battled weeks of bronchitis and a relapse, which led his doctor to order an MRI as a precaution. The scan revealed a cancerous spot on his left lung.

According to Manilow, doctors do not believe the cancer has spread, though additional tests are being conducted to confirm the diagnosis.

He noted that his treatment plan will involve surgery only to remove part of his lung, with no chemotherapy or radiation expected.

Calling the discovery “pure luck,” Manilow credited his medical team for catching the disease early. He added that his recovery plan includes rest, humour, and optimism as he prepares for surgery.

As a result, Manilow has postponed several upcoming performances. However, he announced that he will return to the stage by February to resume his long-running residency at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino in time for Valentine’s Day weekend.

Manilow is currently in the 16th year of his Las Vegas residency.