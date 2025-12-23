Jessie J says cancer reshaped motherhood in unexpected ways

Jessie J is opening up about how her parenting shifted after her cancer diagnosis.

The 37-year-old revealed how her health scare changed her as a mother in a new cover story for Women’s Health.

Jessie admitted that her cancer made her "clock out" to be a more present mum.

“I’m more present since the diagnosis. I’ll be like ‘I’m clocking out. I’ll be back in two hours," she told the publication.

The Price Tag hitmaker further shared that she has reduced her screentime to spend more time with her son Sky, whom she shares with partner Chanan Colman.

"I’m gonna go to the park or play dinosaurs and my phone will be locked in my bedroom," she noted, adding, "And that’s been good for me…"

Sharing some insights into the activities she does with son Sky, Jessie revealed, "I was teaching Sky words – I’ve got these alphabet letters that have animals on and I taught him the word vulture. And he went, ‘Wul-chah.’ I was like, ‘There’s my Essex boy!’”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Jessie gushed over Chanan, calling him an "incredible dad."

"He’s such a stand-up dad and guy, and the love he pours into Sky obviously then pours into me. He’s also an ex-athlete, so he’s been really good for challenging me with how I’m looking after myself post-surgery," she noted.

Jessie added, "We don’t have a nanny, I have no assistant, it’s just us. My mum will come and help every now and again. But Chanan has Sky a lot when I’m working."