Pete Davidson gives glimpse of tattoo-removal process in new baby photos

Pete Davidson's inked body has cleared up more in the latest photos of him bonding with his newborn daughter, Scottie.

Taking to Instagram, his model girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, posted several intimate photos of the dad-daughter duo.

In one photo, the comedian could be seen shirtless as he picked up his first newborn wrapped in a pink blanket.

His tattoos, which were once 200 in total, had faded dramatically in the photo after several removal procedures.

The first-time mom also hid the baby's face with a heart emoji. She also posted one photo of herself holding the baby.

“MY BEST FRIENDS,” she wrote in the caption.

Davidson has previously spoken openly about removing his large collection of tattoos.

In an April interview with Variety, the Saturday Night Live alum said the decision came after years of prioritising his mental health. The actor explained that many of his tattoos were tied to a difficult period in his life and no longer reflected who he is today.

The removal process, which began in 2020, is lengthy and painful. Davidson noted that each tattoo can take 10 to 12 sessions to remove, with weeks of healing required between treatments, estimating the full process could take another decade.

The couple welcomed their first child together, Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, on December 12. They announced her birth days later, sharing photos while keeping her face private.