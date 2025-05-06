Buckingham Palace celebrates King Charles, Camilla's special milestone

Royal family delighted fans by releasing stunning photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla to celebrate the second anniversary of the Coronation.

For the unversed, Charles and Camilla were officially crowned in Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023.

Today, on the same date, Buckingham Palace celebrated the royal couple's special milestone by sharing closeups of their coronation portraits.

The message alongside the pictures reads, "Take a closer look at the Coronation State Portraits of King Charles III and Queen Camilla…"

"Commissioned to mark Their Majesties’ Coronation in 2023, the portraits were unveiled by The King and Queen at the National Gallery earlier today."

For the unversed, Charles and Camilla's portraits, which will form part of the Royal Collection, "were painted by two different artists personally selected by The King and Queen."

As per the Palace's spokesperson, "The King chose to be painted by Peter Kuhfeld and The Queen selected Paul S. Benney."