PPP’s Waqar Mehdi clinches Senate by-elections

PPP leader Waqar Mehdi addresses a press conference on February 10, 2025. —Facebook@waqar.mehdi.56/File

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Syed Waqar Mehdi on Tuesday won the by-election for the vacant general seat of the Senate from Sindh.

According to a spokesperson of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Mehdi secured 111 votes, while MQM-P’s Nighat Mirza got 36 votes. Meanwhile, two votes were rejected due to wrong marking, said Returning Officer, the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chauhan.

The polling was conducted from 9am to 4pm in the Sindh Assembly without any break. A total of 149 votes were cast during the scheduled polling time.

The general Senate seat from Sindh province fell vacant after the death of PPP’s Senator Taj Haider.

The incumbent senator would serve a member of the upper house for a period of around two years until March 2027, said the officials.