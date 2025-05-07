Kim Kardashian faces backlash for not taking North to Met Gala

Kim Kardashian, the Kardashians star who is no stranger to controversies - especially because of her ex-husband Kanye West, has recently graced 2025 Met Gala event, leaving her daughter behind.

The 44-year-old star and her eldest daughter, North West posted four TikTok videos, showing off their glam prep for the Met Gala. But when it came down to it, only one of them actually made it to the big event.

Kim and her 11-year-old were spotted stepping out together from the Ritz-Carlton in Midtown Manhattan.

However, Anna Wintour - Met Gala lead chairperson - set a rule in 2018 that only guests 18 and older can attend the event.

Before the age restriction, Elle Fanning made headlines by attending the 2011 Met Gala at just 13, with her 17-year-old sister Dakota Fanning as VIP guests of Valentino.

The SKIMS CEO flaunted her back in a black leather Chrome Hearts gown paired with a matching fedora, all chosen by stylist Jahleel Weaver.

