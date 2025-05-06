Omar Ayub submits privilege motion over non-broadcast of his NA speech

Leader of Opposition Omar Ayub Khan addresses National Assembly session on November 5, 2024. — X/@NAofPakistan

Irked by the non-broadcast of his address in the National Assembly on Monday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Omar Ayub on Tuesday submitted a privilege motion against National Assembly Secretary-General Tahir Hussain and Director General Media Zafar Sultan Khan for “deliberately” censoring and halting the transmission of his speech.

In his motion, the opposition leader complained that the duo refused to provide him a video copy of his speech on the Pahalgam incident and Modi's threats of striking Pakistan despite the speaker's assurance that there would be no censorship.

Taking to his official X handle, Ayub said: “I had strongly advised that Pakistan should strike first and hard against Indian targets if Modi even attempts to strike Pakistan.”

He further said that it appears that his advice of striking India was not palatable for the “installed regime” of “Prime Muppet” Shehbaz Sharif because they were “cowards”.

PTI stands united with army

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, a day earlier, said the PTI stands behind the army against India without any "ifs and buts". He said the nation stands united against India, The News reported.

He explained that the PTI’s boycott was against the government’s briefing as their stance was that APC should be convened in view of the seriousness of the issue, including the suspension of the Indus water treaty by India, which is an “act of war”.

Gohar, while referring to the latest Indian propaganda about alleged abuse of PTI founder Imran Khan in Adiala jail, categorically said that it’s a fake story and an evil design of India to divide the Pakistani people, but we shall stand united.

Not only was a unanimous resolution adopted in the Senate, representing all political parties, including PTI and the federating units, against India, but former prime minister and jailed PTI founder Imran also strongly responded to India’s accusations.

He continued, “Peace is our priority — but it should not be mistaken for weakness. Pakistan is fully capable of responding to aggression, just as it did in 2019.”