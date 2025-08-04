Death toll from monsoon rains surpasses 300 mark in Pakistan

People wade through flooded Mukha Singh Estate Road during heavy monsoon rain in Rawalpindi. — Online/File

ISLAMABAD: The nationwide death toll from recent monsoon rains has risen to 302, following the deaths of two more people, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) confirmed on Monday.

The statistics showed that two more people, including a man in Punjab and a child in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were killed in house collapse incidents during the past 24 hours, while 12 people sustained injuries in separate rain-related incidents.

It brought the total death toll to 302, with 727 people injured across the country.

The fatalities include 104 men, 57 women, and 141 children, while the injured include 278 men, 207 women, and 242 children.

Moreover, the rains have damaged 1,678 houses and caused the deaths of 428 livestock, the NDMA spokesperson confirmed.

Meanwhile, the NDMA's National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) issued a forecast for possible flooding between August 5 and 10.

The advisory stated that a fresh westerly wave would enter from August 5, bringing intensified rainfall to upper and central regions through August 10.

The anticipated weather system may lead to rising river flows, urban flooding, and localised flash floods in vulnerable areas.

As a result, increased flows are expected in all major rivers, particularly the Jhelum and Chenab.

The River Chenab at Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad is likely to experience medium to high flood levels. At the same time, the River Jhelum and its tributaries upstream of Mangla may also reach high flood levels.

The River Kabul at Nowshera is expected to attain low flood levels. River Swat and Panjkora, along with associated streams and nullahs, may swell to medium flows due to persistent rainfall in their catchment areas.

Currently, Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma, Taunsa, and Guddu barrages are at low flood levels, but further increases in inflows and outflows may raise them to medium flood stages.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, River Hunza and River Shigar are expected to see increased flows, with potential localised flash floods in their tributaries including Hispar, Khunjerab, Shimshal, Braldu, Hushe, and Saltoro Rivers.

In Balochistan, stream networks in Musakhel, Sherani, Zhob, and Sibi districts are also likely to swell due to expected rainfall. Tarbela Dam is currently at 90% storage capacity, while Mangla Dam stands at 60%, with a further increase in storage anticipated over the coming days.

GLOF alert

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) also predicted rain-wind and thundershower at isolated places in Northeastern Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

However, hot and very humid weather is likely to persist in most parts of the country.

In its alert, the weather department said that a wet spell is likely to affect Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the current week, which increases the risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), flash floods, and landslide events in vulnerable glaciated regions.

— With additional input from APP.