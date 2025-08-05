Deadly shooting in Karachi’s Pehlwan Goth claims two lives

Gunmen opened fire in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar late Monday night, killing at least two people and injuring three others in a targeted assault.
According to police, quoting eyewitnesses, the assailants came on a motorbike and in a car, and shot the victims outside a shop in Pehlwan Goth late at night.
Initial findings suggest that multiple weapons were used, as spent bullet casings and a magazine were found at the scene.
The motive is still unknown, and police have launched an investigation.
Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) leader Allama Sadiq Jafri condemned the attack and called for the immediate arrest of those responsible.
