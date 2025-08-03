KP CM Gandapur denies reports of Imran Khan seeking his resignation

PTI founder Imran Khan (left) and KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. —AFP/Facebook/AliAminKhanGandapur/File

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has dismissed reports that PTI founder Imran Khan has asked him to step down, saying that he holds the position with Khan’s trust and the party’s mandate.

“I am here because the PTI founder has confidence in me […] This is his government, and his mandate," the provincial chief executive said in a statement on Sunday.

A day earlier, the incarcerated ex-premier said that Gandapur should resign if he fails to maintain law and order in the province, according to sources. “If Ali Amin Gandapur cannot restore peace, he should step down,” they said while citing the PTI founder.

Separately, a spokesperson of KP CM also rejected the reports, saying that the KP government represents the vision of PTI’s founding chairman. “Whenever the founder asks, the chief minister will step down,” he added.

He went on to say that no credible source has confirmed any message from Imran concerning Gandapur’s position. “Gandapur has repeatedly said that the KP government is a trust handed to him by the PTI founder.”

Faraz Mughal further said that despite being the chief minister, Gandapur has not been able to meet his leader in Adiala jail. “Even though court orders exist, constitutional and legal norms are not being followed,” he said.

Highlighting the chief minister’s administrative efforts, Mughal noted that Gandapur is taking active steps to ensure law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Tribal jirgas have been initiated at the regional level to eliminate terrorism,” he added.

'Imran Khan not going abroad'

Meanwhile, KP CM Gandapur also dismissed the speculation surrounding the PTI founder’s alleged plans to leave the country, saying: “He [Imran] never expressed any desire or thought about going abroad. These are just baseless assumptions and tactics used to harm the movement.”

He accused rivals of spreading false narratives, saying: “These claims are part of our opponents’ agenda. Those involved in conspiracies are not aligned with the PTI founder but with his enemies.”

Highlighting the way forward, the chief minister stressed that negotiations were essential to solving problems. “Operations are not a solution. We've conducted them before without success,” he said.

Calling for diplomatic efforts, Gandapur said, “We must first improve our relations with Afghanistan. Talks should take place.”

He underscored the importance of public trust in institutions, warning that ignoring issues could lead to larger crises. “If we don’t openly talk about problems, small ailments turn into cancer,” he remarked.

“The trust of the people in state institutions must be restored,” Gandapur said, adding, “Without trust among government, institutions, and people, we cannot succeed.”