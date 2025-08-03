Policeman martyred, three terrorists killed in attack on Bannu checkpost

KP police personnel stand guard in Peshawar, on August 7, 2022. — AFP

A terrorist attack on a checkpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district left one police personnel martyred and three militants dead, officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to police, the terrorists attacked the Fateh Khel checkpost with heavy weapons, after which an exchange of fire took place between the police personnel and the terrorists.

Bannu Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sajjad Khan said that three terrorists were killed and several others were injured due to the police’s timely action. However, during the intense exchange of fire, a policeman embraced martyrdom after having fought gallantly, the police officer confirmed.

He said that a search operation was underway in the area to track down any further militants.

Pakistan witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces since 2021.

In May this year, Pakistan saw a slight uptick in militant attacks even as heightened military tensions with neighbouring India failed to trigger a significant escalation in violence from extremist groups.

Data released by the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) indicates a 5% increase in attacks compared to April, though the overall picture suggests militant groups largely remained contained despite the regional geopolitical climate.

According to the PICSS monthly security assessment, May recorded 85 militant attacks, a marginal rise from 81 in April.

These incidents resulted in 113 fatalities, including 52 security forces personnel, 46 civilians, 11 militants, and four members of peace committees. The month also saw 182 individuals injured, comprising 130 civilians, 47 security personnel, four militants, and one peace committee member.

While the overall number of attacks saw only a modest increase, a deeper dive into the figures reveals some concerning trends.

Deaths among security personnel surged by a significant 73%, underscoring the persistent threat faced by Pakistan's armed forces.

Civilian injuries also witnessed a dramatic 145% increase, jumping from 53 in April to 130 in May, highlighting the growing impact of militant activities on the general populace. Conversely, injuries among security personnel decreased by 20%, falling from 59 to 47.

In operations initiated by security forces during the month, at least 59 militants were killed, while five security personnel lost their lives.

Combining militant attacks and security operations, the overall casualty toll for May stood at 172, including 57 security personnel, 65 militants, 46 civilians, and four peace committee members.