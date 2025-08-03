Another monsoon spell likely to hit Pakistan from tomorrow

Sindh and Balochistan could be lashed by rain on August 6. — APP/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of flash floods in low-lying areas as another spell of monsoon rains is expected to hit large swathes of the country starting August 4 (Monday).

The Met Office said a fresh weather system will bring showers to much of the northern and central regions between August 4 and 7.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan are both likely to be hit by this new spell of cloudbursts, the weathermen said.

On the other hand, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where strong winds and thunderstorms are also forecast, brace for the impact of this monsoon system.

Punjab, which has so far been worst-hit, and Islamabad, where rains have continued without a let-up, won't be spared either, as these areas are expected to see torrents through the same spell that is now looming large.

Further south, Sindh and Balochistan could be lashed by rain on August 6, though the activity there may be more scattered.

The Met Office has strongly cautioned that the expected flash floods may lead to overflowing streams, clogged drainage, and flooding in low-lying spots, while local authorities have been asked to prepare accordingly.

So far, the rain-laden systems have largely hit the upper parts of the country, leaving southern Pakistan unusually dry, but that may soon change, according to weather officials.

Starting around August 10, monsoon currents could begin to move southward, with Sindh and surrounding areas possibly seeing more activity by mid-August.

The PMD has also warned that if that pattern holds, the rains may stretch into late September, weeks beyond the season’s typical end in the southern belt.

Due to climate change, weather patterns are shifting, and this year the monsoon may continue until the end of September, instead of mid-September as is typical, as per meteorologists.

Experts noted that monsoon currents have so far had a limited impact on southern Pakistan, where rainfall has been significantly lower than in previous years.

With more rainfall forecast in the coming days, disaster management authorities have strongly advised citizens to take precautions, especially those in flood-prone or low-lying areas.

Monsoon rains are a routine part of South Asia's climate and are essential for crop irrigation and replenishing water supplies.

However, their adverse impact has worsened in recent years due to rapid urban expansion, poor drainage systems, and more frequent extreme weather events linked to climate change.

PDMA issues alert

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an alert for the sixth spell of monsoon rains. Heavy monsoon rains are predicted in most districts of Punjab from August 5.

Due to the rains, there is a possibility of medium to high-level flooding in the Chenab and Jhelum rivers from August 5. Monsoon rains in August are predicted to be more than last month.

PDMA Punjab has issued an alert to the commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province.

Rain is predicted in Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, and Okara, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Vehari, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur.

According to PDMA officials, a low-level flood was already present at the Khanki point in the Chenab River, while similar conditions were reported in the Indus at Kalabagh, Chashma, and Taunsa.

Tarbela Dam was reported to be at 89%of its capacity, while Mangla Dam stood at 61%. Water flows in the Jhelum, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers remained normal, as did associated hill torrents.

Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed has issued instructions to the commissioners and deputy commissioners, and the relevant administrations across the province, to remain alert.

PDMA Punjab has issued instructions to the civil defence, rescue and related institutions to complete arrangements.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said that in view of the instructions of the Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, an alert has been issued to the relevant departments.

Staff in emergency control rooms should be kept on alert. Disaster response teams of Rescue 1122 should also be kept on high alert.

The public should follow the precautionary measures issued. There is a risk of landslides in Murree and Galliyat due to heavy rains.

There is a risk of damage to mud houses and dilapidated buildings due to rain. Travellers and tourists should be cautious in view of the weather conditions and avoid unnecessary travel.

In case of urban and flash flooding, stay in safe places and never cross the flowing water. In case of emergency, contact PDMA’s helpline 1129.