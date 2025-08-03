Pakistan, Iran pledge to further broaden bilateral cooperation

Iran's President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian meets his Pakistani counterpart Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on August 3, 2025. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran reaffirmed their resolve to broaden bilateral cooperation across diverse fields, as President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian met his Pakistani counterpart Asif Ali Zardari.

During the meeting, both sides emphasised the importance of enhancing bilateral ties in wide-ranging and mutually beneficial areas.

Welcoming President Pezeshkian, President Zardari said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy fraternal relations which are based on shared religion, culture and mutual respect. The two leaders exchanged views on major regional and international developments and stressed the need for coordinated diplomatic efforts to prevent the escalation of conflicts and to promote peace, security, and stability in the region.

President Zardari appreciated Iran’s principled positions on regional issues and acknowledged Tehran’s consistent support for regional cooperation.

He expressed gratitude for Iran’s solidarity during critical moments and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with Iran for a peaceful and prosperous future.

The President also thanked Syed Ali Khamenei, for his consistent support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

President Zardari strongly condemned the unprovoked Israeli aggression against Iran and lauded the bravery and unity of the Iranian nation during the recent 12-day war. He expressed hope that President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit would further solidify the brotherly relations between the two countries.

President Pezeshkian thanked the leadership and people of Pakistan for their support during the 12-day war and appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in advocating de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy for the peaceful resolution of disputes.

PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s support for Iran

Earlier in the day, Iranian President Pezeshkian met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister's House and discussed matters of bilateral, regional and global interest.

Upon arrival at the Prime Minister's House, President Pezeshkian was received by the premier and presented a guard of honour, followed by the official welcome ceremony. The two leaders then held talks in a narrow format, followed by delegation-level talks between the two sides.

During the talks, the PM was accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, as well as other important ministers and senior government officials.

While underscoring the long-standing brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran, the premier reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity and support for the Iranian leadership, Iranian armed forces and the people of Iran, who bravely fought against Israel’s aggression in the 12-day war.

He offered condolences on the martyrdom of Iranian military officials, scientists and innocent citizens during the war and prayed for the early recovery of the injured. He also thanked Iran for its strong support to Pakistan during the recent Pakistan-India standoff.

President Pezeshkian thanked the Government and people of Pakistan for their unwavering support to Iran during the war and said that the Iranian nation would always remember this gesture.

The PM emphasised the need to further expand the existing wide-ranging bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iran, particularly in the areas of trade, connectivity, culture and people-to-people contacts.

In this regard, the PM called for the early convening of the 22nd Joint Economic Commission between Pakistan and Iran, which is expected to be held soon.

'Deep-rooted, historical ties'

Meanwhile, Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani met with the Iranian president. Welcoming the Iranian president, Chairman Gillani remarked that the visit would further strengthen the bond of friendship, brotherhood, and mutual cooperation between the two nations.

During the meeting, Gillani congratulated President Pezeshkian on Iran’s historic success in its recent conflict with Israel.

“Pakistan was among the first countries to recognise Iran’s right to self-defence under the UN Charter,” he noted.

“Our Parliament passed a resolution in support of Iran and in condemnation of Israeli aggression. We fully support Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Gillani reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the peaceful resolution of conflicts through diplomacy and dialogue, emphasising that war is never a solution. “We hope for lasting peace, stability, and development across the Middle East and West Asia,” he added.

He also expressed sincere appreciation for the chants of “Tashakkur Pakistan” (Thank You, Pakistan) heard during President Pezeshkian’s address to the Iranian Parliament, calling it a testament to the genuine and enduring friendship between the two nations. He further paid tribute to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for his principled and consistent support on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

The two sides held wide-ranging discussions on enhancing bilateral ties, deepening parliamentary cooperation, and promoting trade, economic, and cultural exchanges.

Chairman Gillani reiterated his commitment to fostering stronger engagement at the parliamentary level, noting the pivotal role of the Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group in advancing legislative collaboration, sustained dialogue, and people-to-people contacts.