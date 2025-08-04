Deadline for Ajrak-themed number plates extended

Traffic personnel issuing challans to citizens in Karachi. — Geo News

KARACHI: The Sindh Excise and Taxation Department on Monday extended the deadline for replacing old vehicle number plates with new Ajrak-themed plates to October 31.

The provincial government had earlier set August 14 as the deadline for acquiring new security-featured number plates.

The notification stated that the extension was given for two-wheelers (motorcycles) following the directives of Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

The Sindh government's move to mandate new vehicle number plates caused significant inconvenience for Karachi residents, sparking a wave of fines, vehicle seizures, and rising frustration among the public.

The Excise Department is facing a huge backlog of issuing fresh plates as application numbers surge, with citizens thronging offices across the city. However, due to sluggish processing and inadequate infrastructure, delays in issuing the new plates have become routine.

While the department grapples with a backlog, the traffic police have launched a relentless campaign, penalising vehicles with old plates.

Without clear guidance from the Sindh government or the Excise Department, the police issued fines worth millions and a large number of cars and bikes.

The fee for a new number plate is Rs1,850 for motorbikes and Rs2,450 for cars, sparking further criticism. Citizens argue they’ve already paid once and shouldn’t be charged again.

Several have urged the Excise Department to set up city-wide camps and conduct the process systematically, while reining in the alleged excesses of the traffic police.