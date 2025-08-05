On Youm-e-Istehsal, civil, military leadership renews solidarity with IIOJK Kashmiris

Indian Central Reserve Police Force officers put up a roadblock on an empty street during a lockdown on the first anniversary of the revocation of occupied Jammu abd Kashmir's autonomy, in Srinagar August 5, 2020. — Reuters

Pakistan's top civil and military leadership strongly condemned India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, as the nation observed Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir today.

They reaffirmed their unwavering solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In his message on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was a key pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy and urged the international community to play a role to halt Indian human rights crimes in IIOJK and reverse its unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019.

The prime minister also called for the global community’s role in urging India to repeal the draconian laws and implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

“On this Youm-e-Istehsal, the government of Pakistan and I reaffirm the unwavering solidarity of the Pakistani people with our Kashmiri sisters and brothers. We reiterate our strongest condemnation of India’s illegal and unilateral actions taken since 5 August 2019 to alter the demographic structure and political landscape of IIOJK, in complete defiance of international law, norms and principles, as well as the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council,” the prime minister remarked.

Calling Youm-e-Istehsal a sobering reminder of India’s rejection of peace and stability and its investment in brutality and unilateralism, he said that the continued denial of the basic human rights, dignity and identity of Kashmiris living under India’s illegal and unconscionable occupation was a recipe for regional instability.

The prime minister said that India’s occupation could not be sustained by any normal means, and it has thus doubled down on a nearly eight-decade regime of state terrorism and oppression.

“The brave Kashmiri people have endured this brutality with incredible dignity. Today is a day for all Pakistanis, and all peace-loving people of the world, to salute the unwavering resilience and spirit of sacrifice of the Kashmiri people.”

He said that the efforts to silence the genuine leadership of the Kashmiri people were part of the wider hegemonic and extremist agenda that informs India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir.

“The imprisonment of Kashmiri leaders and activists, including Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik and Masarrat Alam Bhatt, will never dim the resolve of our Kashmiri sisters and brothers. The continued defiance of Kashmiris in an environment of unending intimidation across the illegal Indian occupation is more proof of the indomitable courage of the Kashmiri people,” Prime Minister Shehbaz added.

In his message on ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, President Asif Ali Zardari said the day underscores the need for a settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, per the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people, for a lasting peace in South Asia amid the resounding success of the ‘Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos’ which is a matter of great pride for the people of Pakistan.

The president said, "Today, the sixth anniversary of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is being somberly observed.

That day, India scrapped the special status of IIOJK and bifurcated it into two so-called ‘Union Territories’ to alter its internationally recognised disputed status and undermine the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

"President Zardari said the Indian authorities had taken several steps aimed at changing the IIOJK’s demographic structure and political landscape during the last six years.

These measures, he added, include gerrymandering of the electoral constituencies, allowing the addition of non-Kashmiris to electoral rolls, issuance of domicile certificates to outsiders, granting more powers to the Lieutenant Governor in administrative matters, and introduction of new laws on ownership of land and property.

In their message to the nation on the occasion, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff, along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff said that the country's armed forces fully support the legitimate and ongoing struggle of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

"The continued illegal occupation of IIOJK by Indian security forces — characterised by an unrelenting military siege, systemic human rights violations, and demographic engineering — constitutes a grave breach of international norms and remains a matter of deep concern," the statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

"India’s repressive actions, coupled with its belligerent posture and incendiary rhetoric, serve only to exacerbate regional instability and perpetuate human suffering."

It is unequivocally evident that durable peace in South Asia remains unattainable without the just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, following the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and relevant UN resolutions, said the statement.

The Pakistan Armed Forces pay solemn tribute to the martyrs of IIOJK and reiterate their enduring commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people in their just and rightful struggle for freedom, it added.