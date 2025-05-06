Will Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce attend Met Gala 2025?

Looks like the 2025 Met Gala guest list just lost a bit of star power—and sparkle, as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, everyone's favorite touchdown-and-teardrops duo, won’t be hitting the red carpet at this year’s fashion extravaganza, at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

E! News confirmed the couple is sitting this one out, shortly after honourary co-chair LeBron James also pulled a last-minute fashion fumble.

It would’ve been a rare joint public appearance for Taylor and Travis, whose relationship has been mostly off the grid lately—unless you count the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss and Travis’ weekly banter with brother Jason on the New Heights podcast.

Since wrapping her record-breaking Eras Tour, Taylor’s taken a step back from the spotlight.

She hasn’t been seen out and about since a dinner date with Travis in NYC back in March. Meanwhile, Travis is deep in offseason mode, determined to make a major comeback after what he called a disappointing Super Bowl performance.

“Gonna try and get to the best shape I've been this offseason,” he texted ESPN host Pat McAfee, as read aloud on the Feb. 27 episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

“And get back to the mountaintop. Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game, and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can’t go out like that!!!!”

Don’t worry—Taylor’s still his number one cheerleader. As she told TIME back in December 2023, “I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care."

The Met Gala might be short a few high-profile head-turners this year, but love, apparently, is still in full couture.