Holly Willoughby wants to Disappear from spotlight amid ongoing fallout

Holly Willoughby, iconic star who is best known for her warm presence on shows like This Morning, is currently facing one of the most difficult chapters of her life.

Loved by millions for her charm, style and down-to-earth nature, the 44-year-old str has long been a staple on British television. But behind the scenes, things haven’t been perfect for her.

After a tough 18 months, Holly was hit hard all over again last week when a new documentary brought back painful memories of the terrifying kidnap and murder plot involving Gavin Plumb.

And while she’s been staying out of the spotlight since the Channel 5 show The Plot to Kill Holly Willoughby aired, those close to her have been doing everything they can to keep her spirits up and help her cope with the fresh wave of trauma.

An insider told Heat, “This has been a tough time for Holly. The idea of everyone talking about all this again has just made her want to go into hiding. But her pals have sprung into action in a bid to keep her mind from wandering back to those terrible events.”

Holly, who hosts the Netflix show Celebrity Bear Hunt, has a strong group of celebrity friends by her side, including Nicole Appleton, Emma Bunton, Tamzin Outhwaite, Christine Lampard and Kate Thornton.

However, talent manager Shiarra Bell is also part of her trusted circle, and she’s recently grown close again with her old friend Fearne Cotton.