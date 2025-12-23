Zendaya looks 'adorable' with Tom Holland's family in latest outing

Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoyed time with the Spider-Man actor's family.

The photos shared by Tom's brother Sam Holland on Instagram showcased a glimpse from the latest family outing in London. Zendaya also joined her fiancé Tom's family.

Zendaya joins Tom Holland's family during holidays

On of the photos features Tom and Zendaya posing with his parents. Meanwhile other photos showed some other family members.

In the caption, Sam wrote, "My traitor twin." Adding, "Had a great time at @thetraitorslive yesterday. You can’t trust anyone when you enter the round table… not even family."

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love for family's outing during holidays.

One user wrote, "Zendaya w Tom and his parents are so adorable I need that when I’m older."

Another added, "Tom holland and Zendaya" with heart emojis.

It is pertinent to mention this outing by Tom Holland and Zendaya comes after the filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Days comes to an end.

Recently, the director Destin Daniel Cretton announced that he and Tom have finalised filming for the sequel. He described the film on social media as "the biggest, most rewarding film” he has worked on.

He also confirmed, "That’s a wrap on Spider-Man: Brand New Day!"