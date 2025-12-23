Kate Hudson finally reveals why she turned down lead role in 'Spider-Man'

Kate Hudson has confirmed that she was offered a lead role in Spider-Man, but she turned it down.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live!, the 46-year-old actress admitted that she was offered the role of Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi‘s 2002 film.

When host Andy Cohen asked Kate, “Did you really turn down the role of Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man, and do you regret it?”

To which the Almost Famous actress replied, “You know, it’s so funny. When people say things, it doesn’t feel good to talk about it because the people who are in the movie are the right people."

“And your circumstances in life happen the way they happen, but yes, I did. Now that I look back, it’s one of those things where I’m like, ‘That would have been nice to be in the Spider-Man movie,'" she continued.

“But at the same time, I did a movie called [The] Four Feathers. I got to meet Heath Ledger, who became a very good friend, and I got an experience that I would have never had,” added Kate. “So, part of me is like, life happens exactly the way it’s supposed to, and so I’m grateful for it.”

For those unversed, Kirsten Dunst played Mary Jane Watson in the first three Spider-Man movies alongside Tobey Maguire.