Sydney Sweeney leaves friends 'on edge' as career hits 'critical moment'

Sydney Sweeney has sparked concern among her inner-circle as career hits a "critical moment."

According to a report by Radar Online, the Euphoria actress' pals are concerned for her due to her latest headline-grabbing fashion choices.

An insider told the outlet, "Those closest to Sydney are seriously on edge. They know how gifted she is and are afraid that, thanks to her constant flesh-flashing, she's being boxed into a looks-first storyline at the exact moment she's trying to step into more major lead roles."

They went on to note, "Basically, there has been a begging call put out for her to cover up her assets or risk being cast as a blonde bimbo all the time."

While Sydney has been promoting erotic thriller The Housemaid recently, her fashion choices and recent topless behind-the-scenes photo have sparked debate on if her image is helping or hindering her ascent.

The actress' close friends have been blunt, urging her to "fully claim her authority as an actress."

"The sense is that she no longer has anything to prove by leading with cleavage – she's already earned her place," the source noted.

Furthermore, Sydney Sweeney has even left her most loyal supporters frustrated. "It's got to the point where even fans are sighing. People love her, but they're baffled as to why she keeps leaning into such a limited image and then bristles at being reduced to it," the source said.

On the professional front, Sydney has multiple films lined up and two producing credits ahead and insider claimed that she "feels her acting work has already shown she's far more than her appearance."

"Those close to her are hoping the next chapter is about claiming that credibility, rather than putting her looks front and center," the source added.