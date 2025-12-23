Why it looks like King Charles will keep working right up until the day he dies

Surrounded by scandal it seems King Charles has found his own secret weapon to battling the onslaught, royal expert Jennie Bond has just claimed.

According to her findings, this is being hailed as a “powerful shield to protect the institution” and is his ‘relentless’ work ethic “designed to drown out the noise of scandal” Ms Bond noted in a piece for The Mirror.

All of this is rumored to be done, all to ensure that when Prince William comes to inherit the throne it is handed over in “fine fettle.”

However, the former BBC presenter did make one thing clear and it is that the original owner of this ‘steely’ work ethic, one who managed the Firm past “decades of crisis while maintaining high public support” is his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and for Charles will prove “a steeper climb.”

Especially since already, “the persistent headlines surrounding Andrew, the rift with Harry and Meghan, and the scrutiny of royal finances have seen public approval begin to slip.”

But according to the expert, “the King is upping his workload to compensate. He is a man with a mission: to protect his mother’s legacy, make his own mark on the monarchy and then to hand it over in fine fettle to his son, William, when the time comes.”

Even “his own sons have talked about his strong work ethic, recalling how they often used to find him face down at his desk in a pile of papers as he dealt with correspondence late into the night,” Ms Bond recalls finding out.

And perhaps, “like his mother - who, aged 96, carried out her final public engagement just two days before her death - he will almost certainly be working right up until the day he dies,” she said before signing off.