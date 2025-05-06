Meghan Markle's pregnancy revelation evokes Harry's 'mushrooms' admission

The mom-of-two makes a shocking confession about her pregnancy during the latest episode of her podcast

Meghan Markle is opening up about the unconventional wellness rituals she embraced during her pregnancies.

In episode five of her podcast Conversations of a Female Founder, released May 6, the Duchess of Sussex revealed she worked with an Ayurvedic practitioner while pregnant with Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan, 43, said the experience reshaped how she viewed wellness, explaining, “During my pregnancies, I had an Ayurvedic doctor and so much of it was about seeing food as medicine.”

Meghan/ Instagram

She made the remarks during a chat with Hannah Mendoza, founder of Clevr Blends — the mushroom latte company Meghan invested in.

Discussing the now-trendy use of adaptogens, Meghan said, “I think a lot of people, when they hear mushrooms, they go ‘OK, she’s talking about being hippie-dippy...’ If you aren’t familiar with adaptogens, you can go to this place of ‘Oh, it’s feeling a little psychedelic and super woo-woo.’”

She added that these ingredients have been used for generations, despite today’s stigma. “Somehow you say mushrooms, and now people have a connotation attached to it.”

Prince Harry also embraced holistic approaches. In his 2023 memoir Spare, he revealed that their Ayurvedic doctor recommended playing Sanskrit chants in the delivery room and encouraged the couple to whisper “I love you” to Archie in his first minute of life.

The Duke further revealed that he took psychedelic mushrooms in 2016.