'Saturday Night Live' star Will Forte reveals how he feels about returning to the show after 2010 exit

Will Forte recently admitted that he still feels nervous returning to Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The 55-year-old American actor and comedian appeared on the American late-night live sketch comedy variety show for the first time in 2002 and left in 2010 after eight seasons.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly for an interview, Forte revealed that returning to Studio 8H brings out an array of emotions even after sixteen years.

He quipped, "It's great. It's so fun to be back. It still makes me nervous every time I enter that building.”

“It's built into every cell of your body — you have this cellular memory that gets activated when you walk in the door."

"But also there are so many old friends that still work there behind the scenes and this wonderful continuity with this whole family that's there,” The Last Man on Earth star added, noting, “And so that part is great.”

“It's so fun to be back with this new cast,” he said.

The Nebraska actor made his comeback to Saturday Night Live with a new MacGruber sketch in 2025. Glen Powell hosted the episode which aired on November 15, 2025.

Forte also became part of Saturday Night Live’s 50th celebrations along with its various notable alumni in February 2025.