Matthew Lillard admits fashion trends are not his 'forte'
Matthew Lillard opens up about his style and where he finds himself stuck in the past fashion trends
Matthew Lillard is not willing to experience “not a single trend’ from the ‘90s.
PEOPLE magazine asked the 56-year-old American actor and director if there are any fashion trends from the early days of his career that he wants to revive.
Taking no time to reply, Lillard said, “No, not a single one. Not a single one.”
He went to share that his style has significantly evolved over the decades. “I have to tell you, I think I'm still stuck in 2000.”
“I'm wearing a denim shirt. When you say fashion trend, my mind immediately leaves. It's not my forte,” the Scooby-Doo actor admitted.
Lillard shared that he does not pay heed to past clothing styles; however, he still watches '80s and '90s movies and 1987’s The Princess Bride, which was directed by Rob Reiner, is still a "staple" for him.
“That's a movie I could put on anytime. You fall in love with the performances from Mandy Patinkin to Cary Elwes. I love that whole thing, Wallace Shawn. I just think it's funny. It's grounded, it's emotional, and I just think that's just the best kind of filmmaking,” he explained.
On the professional front, Lillard worked in many famous films in the '90s and 2000s, such as Hackers (1995), Scream (1996), She’s All That (1999), Summer Catch (2001), Scooby-Doo (2002), Scooby-Doo 2 (2004), and others.
-
Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock talks about protecting her children from social media
-
Pamela Anderson, David Hasselhoff's return to reimagined version of 'Baywatch' confirmed by star
-
Inside Channing Tatum's red carpet return after shoulder surgery
-
Ryan Coogler brands 'When Harry Met Sally' his most favourite rom com while discussing love for verstality
-
Justin Bieber rocked the world with bold move 15 years ago
-
Sam Levinson wins hearts with huge donation to Eric Dane GoFundMe
-
Liza Minnelli alleges she was ordered to use wheelchair at 2022 Academy Awards
-
Michael B. Jordan shares his thoughts on growing trend of live-action anime adaptations