Matthew Lillard admits fashion trends are not his 'forte'

Matthew Lillard is not willing to experience “not a single trend’ from the ‘90s.

PEOPLE magazine asked the 56-year-old American actor and director if there are any fashion trends from the early days of his career that he wants to revive.

Taking no time to reply, Lillard said, “No, not a single one. Not a single one.”

He went to share that his style has significantly evolved over the decades. “I have to tell you, I think I'm still stuck in 2000.”

“I'm wearing a denim shirt. When you say fashion trend, my mind immediately leaves. It's not my forte,” the Scooby-Doo actor admitted.

Lillard shared that he does not pay heed to past clothing styles; however, he still watches '80s and '90s movies and 1987’s The Princess Bride, which was directed by Rob Reiner, is still a "staple" for him.

“That's a movie I could put on anytime. You fall in love with the performances from Mandy Patinkin to Cary Elwes. I love that whole thing, Wallace Shawn. I just think it's funny. It's grounded, it's emotional, and I just think that's just the best kind of filmmaking,” he explained.

On the professional front, Lillard worked in many famous films in the '90s and 2000s, such as Hackers (1995), Scream (1996), She’s All That (1999), Summer Catch (2001), Scooby-Doo (2002), Scooby-Doo 2 (2004), and others.