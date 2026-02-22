Chyler Leigh pays moving homage to 'Grey’s Anatomy' co-star Eric Dane: 'He was amazing'
Chyler Leigh says she will forever hold her 'Grey’s Anatomy' co-star Eric Dane in her heart
Chyler Leigh remembers Eric Dane two days after his death from Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
For those unaware, the Burlesque actor passed away on Thursday, February 19, after he was diagnosed with ALS in April 2025. ALS is a fatal disease that causes loss of upper and lower motor neurons control, which ultimately deprives a person of normal voluntary muscle contractions.
The 43-year-old American actress and singer, who played Lexi Grey — Dane’s love interest — in Grey’s Anatomy, paid a moving homage to her late co-star.
In a statement shared with E! News, Leigh wrote, “The last 48 hours have been devastating. I never thought I would be using the term ‘had or was,’ but here we are. And I hate it.”
She gushed, “Eric had a heart of gold. His humor and, especially, his laugh was infectious. He was a deeply intelligent man who could carry a philosophical conversation for hours even while we were on set.”
“He was an amazing father and loved his girls FIERCELY,” Leigh stated, alluding to Dane’s girls, 15-year-old Billie Beatrice and 14-year-old Georgia Geraldine, whom he welcomed with his wife, Rebecca Gayheart.
In addition, The Way Home star went on to reveal he was extremely “passionate about his work” and reflected on “the causes he kept close to his heart,” especially his efforts to make people aware of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
"The Universe is undoubtedly holding Eric now just as I will continue to do within my heart forever,” Leigh concluded.
