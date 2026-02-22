Photo: Timothée Chalamet reveals rare impact of not attending acting school on career

Timothée Chalamet has recalled an awkward moment with a former co-star who questioned his acting credentials.

During a conversation with Matthew McConaughey for Variety, the actor revealed that someone in an ensemble cast once dismissed his abilities because he had not attended a conservatory.

Timothée, who has won one Golden Globe, one SAG Award and two Critics Choice Awards, told the Interstellar star, “No names, but the guy was a punk."

“He asked me what conservatory I had gone to, and I said I didn’t go to an acting conservatory. And he said, ‘Well, you haven’t trained as an actor then.’ And we were all part of an ensemble.”

The 30-year-old actor went on to admit that he has often received unsolicited advice throughout his career, though he made it clear McConaughey was never one of those people.

He said, “I always said, ‘Beware of the people in life that get more of the advice they give you than you get at the advice.'

“They’re thrilled by the act of giving you advice. All of a sudden you can’t listen to what they’re saying anymore because they’re flexing on you so hard.

“You never did that to me, though, which I’m grateful for.”