'Never Have I Ever' star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan lifts the lid on how she avoids drama at coffee shops due to her name

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who shot to fame with the portrayal of Devi Vishwakumar in Never Have I Ever, has a fake name for coffee shops.

Conversing with PEOPLE magazine before the release of her Super Bowl commercial, the 24-year-old Canadian actress revealed that she uses an unusual fake name while ordering at coffee shops.

Ramakrishnan told the outlet that nobody pronounces her name correctly. “One hundred percent story of my life, especially with my first name.”

The Freakier Friday star shared, “I had a couple of viral tweets when I like first got famous. Just spelling out my name as like, My-Tray-Yee as a pronunciation.”

“But then, see my thing is with my last name — I didn't feel like I ever needed to do that. 'Cause my last name is just [said like it’s read]: Ramakrishnan,” she explained. “But then I get a lot of people saying Rama-Chrishtian, like Christianity. And I'm like, there's no ‘T.’ This is yet again, a reading comprehension issue.”

“This is why we need to invest in education,” Ramakrishnan quipped.

She now intentionally tells a completely different name to baristas to avoid drama at cafes.

“I usually just say my name is Blue at like a coffee shop. I'll just say Blue,” Ramakrishnan unveiled.