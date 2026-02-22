Eric Dane's family shares heartbreaking statement after his death

Eric Dane spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, Rebecca, and his two beautiful daughters

Eric Dane’s family has broken silence and shared an emotional post following the death of the actor.

US actor Eric Dane, who played the handsome 'Dr Mark Sloan' on the hit television series "Grey's Anatomy," died on Thursday aged 53.

Taking to Instagram, the family shared a throwback photo of Dane with his daughters on his social media handle with heartbreaking statement.

It said, “With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, Rebecca, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.”

It further said, “Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight.”

“He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always,” Billie and Georgia said and added “Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received.”

The post further reads, as Dane illness progressed far more quickly than anyone could have imagined, Eric’s friends have come together to create a GoFundMe, to support his girls and their future needs.

Any contribution, no matter the size, will help provide stability during this incredibly difficult time and in the future for Eric’s wonderful daughters.