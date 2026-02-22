'Grief is cruel': Kelly Osbourne offers glimpse into hidden pain over rockstar father Ozzy death

Kelly Osbourne shares 'grief' on social media months after her father Ozzy's passing

Ozzy Osbourne, the rock music legend, passed away last July, aged 76. Months following his death, his family are still mourning him.



Kelly Osbourne, the Black Sabbath rockstar's daughter, in an emotional state, pens a lengthy note on Instagram, offering a glimpse inside how her family is coping over her father's passing.

"Dear Grief, I hate you. I hate the way you slip into ordinary moments and ruin them. A song, a smell, a quiet room," she begins.

"Suddenly I can't breathe. You turn memories into knives. You make the world keep spinning while mine stands still," Kelly notes.

She continues, "I hate how you remind me, over and over, that he is gone. Not coming back. Not calling. Not laughing. Not singing, just gone. And you make sure I never forget it."

"You sit on my chest at night. You wake me up with what-ifs. You replay the last words, the last look, until they blur and break me over and over again," the 41-year-old adds.

"I hate that you exist because of my love for him." I hate that the price of loving him is carrying you; grief is heavy. Grief is cruel. Grief is relentless. And I am so tired of the pain. – Me," Kelly concludes.

In addition to the grief, Osbourne family's seemingly head Sharon after Ozzy's death has reportedly taken a major step over her choice of residency.

Her primary residence is in the UK, in a Buckinghamshire mansion. But in L.A., the husband-wife duo had an equally stunning £13 million home.

But an insider previously told The Sun Sharon does not want a large piece of land in the U.S. Instead, she wants what reports say: an apartment so she can visit her five grandchildren living in L.A.

It is pertinent to mention here Ozzy passed away of heart failure at his Buckinghamshire home.