Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny's Met Gala encounter fuels reunion speculation

Kendall Jenner reunites with ex Bad Bunny at Met Gala

Kendall Jenner has reportedly reunited with her former boyfriend Bad Bunny at the Met Gala as they were spotted staying at the same hotel.

The 29-year-old supermodel, who called the relationship off back in December 2023, turned heads with her unexpected reunion at the world-class museum in New York City.

An insider claimed, “They bumped into each other inside the event. They said hello and hung out a bit. They have stayed in touch.”

The 818 Tequila founder was spotted in a gray suit by Torishéju as she styled her hair down. While her handsome beau sported a chocolate brown Prada suit with white boots.

This comes hot on the heels of their previous outing in February this year at Calvin Klein’s fall 2025 runway during New York Fashion Week.

Although the couple made headlines when they went out back in 2023, they broke up just a few months later.

However, they were later spotted exchanging warm smiles at a 2024 Met Gala after-party.

Kendall and the musical artist latest outing sparks fresh speculation, fuelling rumours about their current relationship status.