Naomi Campbell snubs Met Gala 2025 amid ongoing beef with Anna Wintour

Naomi Campbell will not attend Met Gala 2025

Naomi Campbell is officially sitting this one out—and yes, fashion lovers everywhere are clutching their pearl-embellished clutches in collective heartbreak.

The 54-year-old supermodel announced on Instagram that she won’t be attending the 2025 Met Gala, and while she kept things graceful, fans couldn’t help but notice the stylish elephant in the room, the rumored tension with Vogue boss and gala gatekeeper, Anna Wintour.

“Congratulations to Anna Wintour, the brilliant designers, the dedicated Met Gala team, and stunning attendees of tonight’s extraordinary celebration,” Campbell wrote, keeping it cool and classy with a digital bouquet of well wishes.

Naomi was clearly vibing with this year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” and made sure to express how much it meant to her.

“I have to say, what perfect timing for the ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ theme. It really celebrates how Black dandyism has shaped fashion and how fashion has been a way for Black people to express who they are and claim their power.”

Though she confirmed she was invited—because let’s be real, Naomi Campbell not getting invited would be more shocking than someone wearing flats to the Met—she added, “I was honored to be invited, but nonetheless regretfully cannot make it.”

And while she won’t be turning heads on the steps this year, she made it clear her spirit would still be sashaying through the crowd, thanks in part to someone very dear to her heart.

“Even though I’m not there in person, I’m with you all in spirit, carried by the legacy of my beloved friend, the late Andre Leon Talley,” she shared.

“His commanding presence, vision and belief that fashion is art helped shape what the Met Gala is presenting tonight. I can’t wait to see how everyone mixes African and European style traditions on those famous steps tonight! The creativity will be amazing.”

Of course, the internet didn't miss the friendly nudge from actress Jodie Turner-Smith in the comments, “MISS YOU SO MUCH!!!!! still sad you decided not to come,” which only fueled the curiosity about what’s really going on.

Fuel was already on that fire thanks to a rather icy moment last September when Wintour publicly shaded Campbell for arriving late to the 17th Fashion Row Fashion Show and Style Awards in Harlem.

Since then, fashion watchers have been keeping their eyes on this frosty front row forecast.