A$AP expresses desire to collaborate with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky, music mogul who is best known for his hits like Praise the Lord and L$D, has expressed his desire to work with Rihanna.

The 36-year-old rapper opened up about the idea in a recent interview, saying it would be a dream to share the screen with his long-time partner and the mother of his two children.

When Rocky was asked if he'd like to act with Rihanna, the singer shared with Variety: "Hell, yeah.

"You saw her acting in my film [the 2022 music video] 'D.M.B.' You saw her acting in [my 2013 music video] 'Fashion Killa'."

Rocky is hitting the big screen in Highest 2 Lowest, a dark crime movie by Spike Lee, while Rihanna is bringing her voice to the fun and colorful world of the new Smurfs movie.

The music icon is amazed that both he and Rihanna have new movies coming out this year.

Rocky, who has two young sons named RZA and Riot with Rihanna and a third child on the way, called it a cool moment for them as a couple.

“That’s gangster,” he said with a big grin, clearly proud of how far they have come.

"Yo, this s*** is jokes, though. We both got movies coming out the same year. I didn’t even realize that. Wow! Shout-outs to us - we’ve been working!"

Rocky further said that he’d actually love to make a movie that his kids could enjoy.