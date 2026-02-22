Jacob Elordi talks about filming steamy scenes with Margot Robbie in 'Wuthering Heights'

Jacob Elordi has opened up about his filming experience with Margot Robbie in Wuthering Heights.

In an interview with The Sun, the Kissing Booth star discussed filming steamy scenes with the Barbie star.

As Elordi and Robbie play the love interest in the film with the 28-year-old actor portraying the intense, brooding Heathcliff, meanwhile, the 35-year-old actress playing, the headstrong, tormented Catherine Earnshaw, he admitted to the chemistry they had in the newly released movie.

However, he noted that filming sex scenes are actually "no different to choreo-graphing a fight scene or a dance sequence."

Elordi went on to explain, "It’s super- technical, especially the scene where, it’s not a sex scene, but where I’m on top [of Margot] with my hands — that’s choreographed because, in that kind of light, you only have so much space to move."

"So what you do has to fit in the frame and work with the lighting," the Frankenstein actor added.

It is pertinent to mention that Wuthering Heights starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi is based on Emily Bronte’s classic 1847 novel. The film, released on February 13, 2026 also stars Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes, and Ewan Mitchell in supporting roles.