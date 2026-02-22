'Determined' Savannah Guthrie plans to honour her mother Nancy with major move: 'It's going to be emotional'

Savannah has spent decades building her path to the anchor chair of America’s number one morning show.

US TV host Savannah Guthrie is planning to honour her mother Nancy, who has been abducted earlier this month, with major move.

According to expert Rob Shuter, Savannah, the sources say plans to honor her mother by reclaiming her chair.

Citing the insiders, the expert said: “Savannah Guthrie will return to Today — ‘She Won’t Let This Take Her Dream.’”

The source claimed as the heartbreaking search for Nancy continues, stepping away from the show permanently is not an option.

A longtime friend of Savannah has said, “Her mom sacrificed everything so Savannah could chase this career. Walking away now would feel like letting the darkness win.”

However, the close confidant said she is ‘devastated — but determined’.

Savannah loves her family ‘fiercely’ and she loves her job,” the insider said and explains “Those two things can coexist. They have to.”

Friends say she refuses to allow tragedy to define the rest of her story.

The source continued, “They may have taken her mother,” “But they will not take her career too.”

“It’s going to be emotional. It’s going to be hard,” another source admits. “But she will be back. In her mom’s honor.”