Kaley Cuoco makes exciting return to screen in new thrilling mystery

Kaley Cuoco, American actress who is best known for her role as Penny on The Big Bang Theory, is about to make a big splash on screen again.

After taking some time away from the spotlight, the 39-year-old talented actress is returning to the small screen in a brand-new mystery thriller for Prime Video.

Kaley will star alongside Sam Claflin, known for his role in Peaky Blinders, in the upcoming thriller Vanished on Amazon Prime. Fans are in for a treat as she steps into a new, exciting role.

Tushar Jindal, Head of Content Acquisitions, Prime Video UK shared: “With Kaley and Sam leading an incredible cast, this gripping thriller will keep viewers guessing at every turn. We’re delighted to bring Vanished to Prime Video in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada and we can’t wait for audiences to be swept up in the mystery!"

During a romantic trip to Paris, Alice’s world is turned upside down when her boyfriend, Tom (Claflin), suddenly vanishes on a train to the south of France.

As she searches for answers, Alice (Cuoco) finds herself tangled in a web of mystery and danger, uncovering shocking secrets about the man she thought she knew.