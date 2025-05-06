Detroit DJ Grant Jackson breathes his last at 35

Detroit DJ Grant Jackson dies at 35

Detroit DJ Grant Jackson has died at 35, with the cause of death remaining undisclosed.

His death was announced by his family via the artist's Facebook page on Friday, May 2, in a heart-breaking statement that read, "We appreciate all comments, stories and pictures of your experiences with Grant. He would want all of his friends and family to come and celebrate his short but full life."

The host of local club night Taco Tuesdays, who started out with basic events in the late 2000s, was known for his performances at Motor City venues like The Eagle of Detroit and Spkrbox.

Jackson's death has left a lasting impression on the music community, which respected both his roots and his career journey.

UFO Bar, which hosted numerous events for the late DJ's residency, expressed sorrow over his untimely death and shared their heartfelt thoughts.

The bar took to its official Instagram account to mourn over the loss, noting, "Grant was a legend in the dance music community who respected the origins and saw every young and emerging DJ as exciting. He held a very special place in Detroit's dance music history and his presence will be missed."

For the unversed, Jackson was a self-taught musician, who rose to fame after hosting his first event in 2009.