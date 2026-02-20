Photo: Johnny Depp's kind gesture towards late 'Grey's Anatomy' actor Eric Dane before death laid bare

Johnny Depp reportedly helped ease Eric Dane’s financial worries in the months leading up to his death.

The Grey’s Anatomy actor passed away on Thursday at the age of 53 from a disease called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Dane shared two daughters Billie, and Georgia with Rebecca Gayheart. The bereaved family announced his death on Thursday.

According to the latest findings of the New York Post’s Page Six column, Dane had been living in one of Depp’s properties during his health battle.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star and the Euphoria star met years earlier through mutual friends.

As fans know that both the actors shared a great bond and Johnny had also offered Dane a place to stay above the Sunset Strip with little financial pressure.

Through Depp’s support the financial stress that the 53 year old had on his shoulders had been relieved.

The insider told the outlet, “Eric [had] one less thing to worry about.

"[He was] living basically rent-free in one of the homes Johnny owns above the Sunset Strip. He told Eric to pay whatever he could or couldn’t for rent."

“Johnny wanted to do what he could to ease the financial burden.”.

In his final public appearance at an I AM ALS virtual panel in December 2025, Dane described living with ALS as “so horrible.”

Reflecting on filming Brilliant Minds after his April 2025 diagnosis, in which he portrayed an ALS patient named Matthew, he spoke candidly about the emotional toll of the illness. By June 2025, he had lost the use of his right arm and hand.

“I have no reason to be in a good spirit at any time, on any given day."

"I don't think anybody would blame me if I went upstairs in my bedroom, crawled under the sheets, and spent the next two weeks crying.”