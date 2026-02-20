Eric Dane opened up about releasing his memoir just two months before his death due to ALS complications

Eric Dane announced the release of his memoir just two months before his passing at the age of 53 on February 19, 2026.

Maria Shriver’s Penguin Random House publishing imprint, The Open Field, proclaimed on Monday, December 8, that the Countdown star’s memoir would be released in 2026.

It was shared eight months after Dane revealed that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a rare, fatal, and progressive “neurodegenerative disease that destroys motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord, causing muscles to waste away (atrophy), twitch, and lose function.”

The forthcoming memoir, Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments, aims to share the actor’s life that has “meant the most,” including the moments when he welcomed his two daughters, Billie Beatrice and Georgia Geraldine, with his wife, Rebecca Gayheart.

It will also reflect on his first day on Grey’s Anatomy’s set, the moment when he decided to achieve sobriety, the day he learnt about his ALS diagnosis and “that hopeful day in the future when ALS is finally cured."

Dane’s book invites readers to "consider their own time and how, amidst the noise and chaos of everyday life, we can learn to celebrate the days that matter the most,” as per the press release.

Voicing her thoughts, Shiver said she feels “honored” that Dane chose her imprint to get his story published, calling it "a courageous one that inspires me deeply."

"Eric wants to give his daughters and family something to be proud of, and this book will not only make them proud, but it will also help people understand what ALS is and isn’t, what happens to someone when they get it and how we can all be compassionate partners to people suffering with neurological conditions such as this," she explained.

Shiver’s imprint has also published Emma Heming Willis' The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope and Yourself on the Caregiving Path.