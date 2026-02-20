'Heartbroken' Nina Dobrev mourns death of Eric Dane: 'He'll be deeply missed'
Nina Dobrev pays a heartfelt tribute to her 'Redeeming Love' co-star Eric Dane after his death
Nina Dobrev is mourning the death of her Redeeming Love co-star Eric Dane.
Shortly after the Grey’s Anatomy actor's family announced his death, Nina took to her Instagram handle to pay heartfelt tribute to the late star.
“Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Eric,” the 37-year-old actress penned. “He was warm, generous, prepared, and so passionate about what he did."
"He led with kindness and made everyone on our set feel seen," she continued. “ALS is a cruel and unforgiving disease."
“May his memory inspire more research, awareness, and progress toward a cure. He will be deeply missed," added Nina.
For those unversed, Eric passed away Thursday afternoon after losing a courageous battle with ALS.
“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world,” the statement from his family said.
“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always," the statement read.
