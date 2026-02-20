Eric Dane infuriated after ALS diagnosis as he feared the disease would take him away from his girls

Eric Dane was feeling extreme emotions as ALS was keeping him away from his daughters.

The renowned American actor, who rose to fame with his portrayal of Dr. Mark Sloan in Grey’s Anatomy and Cal Jacobs in Euphoria, was diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Following ten months of his diagnosis, Dane passed away at the age of 53 on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Referring to his fatal disease in his June 2025 interview with ABC News, he said, “I don’t think this is the end of my story. I just don’t feel like in my heart this is the end for me.”

“I’m fighting as much as I can. There’s so much about it that’s out of my control,” the Marley & Me star quipped.

Notably, the father of two tried to live with a positive approach after his ALS diagnosis; however, it used to infuriate him at times.

He stated, “I’m angry because my father was taken from me when I was young, and now there’s a very good chance I’m going to be taken from my girls while they are very young. At the end of the day, all I want to do is spend time with my family and work a little bit if I can.”

It is pertinent to mention that Dane, whose father, William Melvin, died of suicide when he was just seven years old, is survived by his two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14 and his wife Rebecca Gayheart.