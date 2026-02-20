Kylie Jenner 'convinced' Gwyneth Paltrow is 'crushing' on Timothee Chalamet: 'It's disrespectful'

Kylie Jenner is said to be furious over Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothee Chalamet's growing bond while filming their upcoming movie, Marty Supreme.

Insiders recently revealed that as Paltrow has been openly praising Chalamet's talent after their steamy on-screen scenes. "Gwyneth is gushing to everyone about what a talent Timothee is and how sexual he was when they filmed their scenes," the source told Radar Online.

Adding, "She says she finally understands what the fuss is all about – and Kylie is not taking it well at all. She's convinced Gwyneth is crushing on Timothee and crossing the line. She says it's disrespectful."

On the other hand, Paltrow reportedly tried to hook up her and Chris Martin's daughter Apple Martin with Chalamet during the filming of Marty Supreme.

The source said, "Gwyneth has big ambitions for her daughter and figures the more connections Apple can make, the better."

"Plus, it thrills Gwyneth that Apple's comfortable enough to reveal who she's got a crush on and she's pretty proud that she actually has the power to make this introduction happen," they added.

As per insiders, Jenner wants Chalamet to put Paltrow "in her place."

"Obviously, he's not ever going to do that. Gwyneth is Hollywood royalty. It would be a disaster for his career to alienate her. And the truth is, he really likes her and all the attention she's giving him. If anything, he encourages her flirting. It's flattering," the source said.

Furthermore, Timothee Chalamet will reportedly be spending more time with Gwyneth Paltrow during awards season over the next month and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner is "going to want to be right by his side."

"But knowing how seriously Timmy takes his career, if Kylie can't chill out about Gwyneth, she won't be his plus-one. He's crazy about her but he's not going to let her jealousy derail him," the source added.