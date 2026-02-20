Alyssa Milano expresses grief over death of 'Charmed' co-star Eric Dane

Alyssa Milano is remembering her Charmed co-star Eric Dane following his death.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the 53-year-old actress shared her grief over the death of her former co-star.

“I can’t stop seeing that spark in Eric’s eye right before he’d say something that would either make you spit out your drink or rethink your entire perspective. He had a razor-sharp sense of humor. He loved the absurdity of things. He loved catching people off guard,” Alyssa wrote about Eric, who played her love interest on The WB's Charmed in seasons five and six.

The Who's the Boss? alum further penned, “And when it came to his daughters and Rebecca, everything in him softened. He carried them with him even in rooms where they weren’t present. You could see it in the way his voice changed when he said their names. A breathtakingly beautiful family. The spark. The mischief. The tenderness he kept guarded but never totally hidden.”

“He convinced me to get my pixie cut and my nose piercing. He also was with me on the walk when we found Lucy, my beloved rescue chihuahua. He called me “Milano,” as if it was the only part of my name that mattered,” she continued.

Concluding the statement, Alyssa added, “My heart is with the people who were lucky enough to be his home.”

For those unversed, Eric passed away on Thursday afternoon, following a courageous battle with ALS.