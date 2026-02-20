Zendaya, Tom Holland already married? Actress shows off new ring

Zendaya replaces engagement ring with gold band sparking wedding rumors

Zendaya seems to be hinting that she and Tom Holland have already tied the knot.

Zendaya sparked marriage speculation when she stepped out in LA last week with a new "new gold band on her wedding finger" after previously showing off an engagement ring, per the Daily Mail.

The couple confirmed their engagement at the Golden Globes last year.

The couple, who met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, are notoriously private about their relationship.

The Challengers actre recently shared an insight on how it is to work with Tom, as well as why they maintain their privacy.

"Honestly, I know people might think it's awkward," the actress told the Daily Mirror. "On set, he has this huge calming presence that not only puts me at ease but also everybody he works with."

"I might be a little biased but he is not only my favorite person, he is my favorite person to work with," she added.

She went on to talk about privacy, saying, "Neither of us want to hide and not live our lives and do normal things, like go out for dinner, but at the same time, we want to protect our privacy."

"You have to accept that to a degree, some aspects of your privacy are going to be out of your control. But the parts that are in our control, we fiercely protect," she added.

Zendaya got to work with her beau again recently in both Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey.