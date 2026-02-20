Photo: Inside Hilary Duff's supportive marriage with husband Matthew Koma amid new album release

Hilary Duff is seemingly smitten with her husband Matthew Koma till date.

In a new Instagram post, the songbird shared the story behind the creation of her newly released album, Luck…Or Something. The album was released on Friday, February 20.

Penning down a lengthy note alongside snippets from her journey, Duff did not forget to giver her dear husband a shout out.

“This album feels like a great representation of the past 10, almost 20 years. It’s a journey in being okay with yourself, your story, and the winding road that got you there,” the Lizzy McGuire star began in the caption.

Praising her husband Matthew Koma's support, Duff continued, “Literally floating right now thinking about this finally making its way to you."

"This whole album and all of the tracks would never have come to life without Matt, his and I’s shared vision, and his truly poetic gift of song writing. So lucky you’re my roommate @matthewkoma ;).”

The songstress added, “There are so many other people involved and I am forever indebted to your efforts.”

She even weighed in on the major themes of her work and stated, “There are songs about love, heartbreak, life life-ing, insecurities, and growing up … I hope you find pieces of yourself in this record. I’ll see you out there!”

Meanwhile, admitted the possibility of being cheated by her husband Matthew Koma .

The 38-year-old singer said that she sometimes worries her husband Matthew Koma could leave her for a co-star.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, Duff candidly addressed the recurring insecurity saying, “I always think Matt’s going to leave me for some coolio indie songwriter that he works with."

Hilary Duff, who shares daughters Banks, Mae, and Townes with Koma, also revealed that the fear has haunted her in her dreams.

She also reflected upon how her suspicion started to affect her reality,and ultimately inspired her new song Holiday Party.

Koma, who also collaborates with a number of artists in the music industry, responded to his wife’s confession with reassurance, while acknowledging that such feelings can still feel very real.

“Which is so insane. But also very real. Those are real things to get hung up on emotionally.”