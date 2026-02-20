Brooke Candy announces divorce from Kyle England after seven years of marriage

Brooke Candy has parted ways with her husband Kyle England after seven years of marriage.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 36-year-old rapper announced that she has divorced the tattoo artist.

"Omg you guys I’m officially divorced!!!! Woooooooo can’t wait for my new magical life," Candy penned, alongside a photo of herself.

As the post went viral, several fans rushed to the comment section to congratulate the singer on her divorce, with one fan writing, "she's too cool for any man."

To which, Brooke replied, "agreed and tbh I’m a dyke so I don’t know why I wasted so much time in a hetero relationship."

Meanwhile, another fan expressed well wishes to the Das Me rapper, to which she responded, "Yesssss, the world is mine."

In another Instagram story, Brooke confirmed that she is "single and ready to mingle."

For those unversed, Brooke tied the knot with Kyle in 2019.

In 2023, in an interview with People magazine, the Volcano hitmaker got candid about her relationship with Kyle.

"Most of my life I existed in a very delusional space. I'm never tethered to the ground at all, and I've run into a lot of problems because of it. He's the opposite — so tethered to the ground, and he's so pragmatic," Brooke said at the time. "He really balances my brain."