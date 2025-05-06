Harry takes same 'risk' as Diana did with Charles: 'Impossible to come back'

The Duke of Sussex recently expressed his desire to reconcile with his estranged family

Prince Harry may have crossed a line he can’t come back from.

According to a report by Us Weekly published May 5, insiders believe the Duke of Sussex has taken the same bold risk his late mother, Princess Diana, once did — airing royal grievances publicly — and it may have permanently shattered his relationship with King Charles.

The tension hit a new peak after Harry recently spoke to BBC News after losing his appeal for increased police protection in the UK. He emotionally told the outlet that his father “won’t speak with me” and said, “I don’t know how much longer my father has.”

A palace insider called the remarks “risky” and said many within the royal circle were stunned.

“It’s OK for King Charles to talk about his own health,” the source said, “but everyone at the palace is upset that Harry said he doesn’t know how long Charles will live.”

What’s more, the source says Harry “broke the cardinal Royal family rule” to “never explain and never complain” when he released Spare, filmed his Netflix doc, and gave multiple interviews — including his recent BBC sitdown.

“Harry did what his mother did,” the insider said. “And it’s impossible to come back into the fold after that.”

Christopher Andersen agreed the damage may be irreparable. “There is just too much bitterness there, too many burned bridges,” he said, adding, “If it was hard to imagine a reconciliation before, it’s all but impossible to imagine one now. This was the final straw.”