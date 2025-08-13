Angelina Jolie prepares to leave LA for fresh start after Brad Pitt chapter

Angelina Jolie, legendary actress and activist who is best known for her work in both Hollywood and social life, is said to be making plans to leave Los Angeles once her youngest children are grown.

The 50-year-old actress, who shares custody of her six children with former husband Brad Pitt, was reportedly preparing to put her home on the market and move abroad next year when twins Knox and Vivienne turn 18.

A source told PEOPLE that Jolie never wanted to live in Los Angeles full time but stayed because of the custody arrangement.

“Angelina never wanted to live in LA full time. She didn't have a choice because of the custody arrangement with Brad. She plans to relocate as soon as Knox and Viv turn 18 next year. She's eyeing several locations abroad. She'll be very happy when she's able to leave Los Angeles," the source shared

The insider said she's already been looking at locations overseas and would be very happy to leave the city.

Jolie and Pitt share Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and the twins. However, they finalised their divorce in December 2024 after an eight-year legal battle.

The Maria star purchased her 1913 historic home in 2017 for 24.5 million US dollars and the mansion spans over 11,000 square feet, has six bedrooms and ten bathrooms, and once belonged to director Cecil B. DeMille.

The actress often spoken about her plans to leave Los Angeles when her youngest children are adults. She previously told The Hollywood Reporter that she wanted to spend more time in Cambodia, where Maddox was born and visit family members in different parts of the world.

Angelina said she valued giving her children privacy, peace and safety and felt she found more humanity in other places than in Los Angeles