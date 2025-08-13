Chris Hemsworth celebrates turning 42 with star-studded bash

Chris Hemsworth turns 42

Chris Hemsworth marked his 42nd birthday with a celebration worthy of a Marvel hero, swapping his Thor hammer for a sun-soaked getaway in Ibiza, Spain.

The actor spent August 10, a day ahead of his actual birthday, surrounded by family and close friends, making the most of the summer vibes on the Balearic Sea, as per E! News.

Joining him were his brothers Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth, longtime friend and director Taika Waititi with his wife Rita Ora, and actor Matt Damon alongside his wife Luciana Barroso.

The group started the day with lunch at Casa Jondal on Ibiza’s southern coast before heading out on a yacht to enjoy the warm Mediterranean waters.

The dress code was relaxed, with Chris, Liam and Taika all in white T-shirts and shorts. Matt Damon kept it casual in a blue polo and gray pants, while Rita Ora turned heads in a polka-dot bikini paired with a matching headband.

Liam shared a glimpse of the celebration the next day, posting a selfie with Luke and a shirtless Chris aboard the yacht.

“Thanks for always being such a wonderful legend,” Liam wrote on Instagram. “Never change. I hope I have abs like you when I grow up. Love you.”

Chris’ wife, Elsa Pataky, who shares three children with the actor, daughter India, 13, and 11-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan, also sent her love online.

Posting a montage of photos, she wrote, “Happy birthday to my Rocky Balboa. You’re the best of the best.”



