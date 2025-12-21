Miley Cyrus future plans with Maxx Morando come to light

Miley Cyrus is “considering eloping” with fiancé Maxx Morando, according to reports.

After previously being married to Liam Hemsworth for eight months in 2019, it's believed Miley isn't keen to have another big wedding after she announced her engagement to Maxx in early December.

"She's not super into the idea of doing another wedding," a source told US Weekly, adding that the 33-year-old Grammy winner is “really happy right now and in such a good, calm place."

However, the source told how the "very low-key" couple will "definitely celebrate in their own way," and are willing to do "something fun and meaningful that feels very special to them."

The Wrecking Ball singer wants to focus on "love", rather than the "whole production" of a wedding.

"They have talked about eloping and doing something very private with just the two of them," the source revealed. "She is embracing this era of being engaged and is not in a rush to plan anything."

"Miley loves that this chapter of her life has been more private,” they added.

Miley recently revealed that Maxx proposed while they were on a trip to Asia.

"I am not easy to surprise because I love to control every situation, and I had completely surrendered," she told Good Morning America. "And I'm telling you, I was so, so surprised," Miley Cyrus said at that time.